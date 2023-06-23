Bethpage Seniors Presented With Science Scholarships

Erin O’Boyle and Christina Palmeri, two seniors from Bethpage High School, were recently recognized as winners in the New York State Science Honor Society Scholarship Program. Palmeri was named a third prize winner, resulting in a $250 award and O’Boyle earned honorable mention, resulting in a $100 award.

The purpose of the state’s science scholarship program is to encourage an interest and understanding of science and science-related careers, in addition to recognizing the academic achievement in science of high school students. Members of the science honor society are commended for their enthusiasm about research, participate in science-related activities, have demonstrated achievement in science learning, are service-minded and present excellent personal character.

The Bethpage Union Free School District congratulates both students on this great achievement and thanks National Science Honor Society adviser Michelle Maio and Director of Science Chris Pollatos for their contributions to the program.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District