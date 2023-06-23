Bethpage Students And Family Members Join Together For Fun-Filled Celebration

Bethpage third graders from Charles Campagne Elementary School recently participated in a special third grade celebration filled with fun activities with loved ones. Each third grade class rotated to three stations around the school building throughout the morning. This included a craft station in the school’s multi-purpose room, a slime workshop in a classroom and outdoor games behind the school.

At the craft station, students and their special guest created a foam picture frame together and had fun taking pictures in front of a beach backdrop with props. During the hands-on slime workshop, the third graders were instructed on how to make their own slime with the help of “Static Shannon” from Mad Science of Long Island. Each student was able to take home their own cup of slime after the activity. At the outdoor station, students and their family members participated in friendly competitions such as a hula hoop relay and a puzzle building contest.

The celebration was a great way for students to connect with their special guest and classmates prior to the end of the school year.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District