Bethpage Students Celebrate Community Helper Day

Bethpage second graders from Central Boulevard Elementary School celebrated Community Helper Day as part of their study on different communities and community members. Eleven parents volunteered their time to come into the school to educate the students on what they do for a living.

The event was held in the school’s all-purp-

ose room which gave the second graders the chance to move about and meet every community helper. Each parent was stationed at a table and brought supplies related to their job. Students were split into small groups and rotated to the different tables throughout the morning. They learned about a variety of occupations as they met a chef, dentist, doctor of physical therapy, lawyer, firefighter, police officer and more. The event was a great way for students to learn more about how

each community helper plays an important role in society.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District