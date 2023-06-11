Bethpage Students Celebrate Community Helper Day

) Bethpage firefighter Josh Ganshaw (middle) showed second graders Camilo Pacheco (right) and Yousha Mughal (left) his bunker gear. (Contributed photos)
Second graders at Central Boulevard Elementary School heard from Esha Desai (left) about her role as a doctor of physical therapy.

Bethpage second graders from Central Boulevard Elementary School celebrated Community Helper Day as part of their study on different communities and community members. Eleven parents volunteered their time to come into the school to educate the students on what they do for a living.

The event was held in the school’s all-purp-

Police officer Mike Shaw (left) showed second grader Francesca DeAngelo (right) his police vest.

ose room which gave the second graders the chance to move about and meet every community helper. Each parent was stationed at a table and brought supplies related to their job. Students were split into small groups and rotated to the different tables throughout the morning. They learned about a variety of occupations as they met a chef, dentist, doctor of physical therapy, lawyer, firefighter, police officer and more. The event was a great way for students to learn more about how

 

each community helper plays an important role in society.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District

