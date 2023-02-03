Bethpage Students Create Valentines For Vets

Bethpage students from Central Boulevard Elementary School participated in a Valentine’s Day service project for Thoughtful Thursday on Jan. 19. Students throughout the building created their own Valentine’s Day cards as part of Nassau County’s “Valentines for Veterans” program. The school participates in this program each year around Valentine’s Day.

Students colored their own cards and wrote thoughtful messages inside, thanking the veterans for their service. The cards will be distributed to veterans in hospitals and nursing homes. Each student will also receive a certificate from Nassau County for taking part in the program.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District