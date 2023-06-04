Bethpage Students Explore The Power Of Renewable Energy

Bethpage fifth graders at Kramer Lane Elementary School recently expanded upon their knowledge of renewable energy by participating in a hands-on STEM project with STEM teacher Mary Brunjes. The students were challenged to create a functioning wind turbine that could spin with the use of a fan and lift a small bucket of marbles with the motion.

Students were split into small groups and received a STEM kit with all the necessary materials. They brainstormed how they were going to design their wind turbine and discussed which materials would work best for the blades. This included the option of cardboard, card stock, corrugated paper or foam board. With the use of scissors and tape, they brought their project to life.

After assembling their wind turbine, the students tied a black string to the back of it which held a small bucket with marbles. Each group tested their project in front of a large fan in the classroom. If their wind turbine stayed motionless, the students went back to the drawing board and adjusted their project. Their goal was to lift the bucket with as many marbles as possible in it.

Throughout the project, the fifth graders learned the importance of teamwork as they experienced trial and error together. It was a great way deepen their knowledge of how renewable energy works.

–Submitted by the Bethpage School District