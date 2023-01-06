Bethpage Students Give Back To Local Senior Citizens

Central Boulevard Elementary School students in the Bethpage Union Free School District celebrated Thoughtful Thursday on Dec. 15. For this month’s Thoughtful Thursday activity, every class created placemats to mark the beginning of the upcoming new year. The placemats will be donated to a local Bristol Assisted Living for the senior citizens to use around the New Year or for their New Year’s Eve dinners.

Each placemat was different based on the grade level. Kindergartners colored 2023 placemats and traced the letters in the positive statements on them. Statements such as “In 2023, be positive,” and “In 2023, be amazing!” were featured on them. First graders filled in the blanks on their placemat with goals and students in grades 2-5, created a list of goals for the New Year. Some students included their personal goals on the placemat, while others left a few blank for the senior citizens to fill out themselves.

The Thoughtful Thursday activity was a great way to have students reflect on their own goals, approach the new year in a positive way and give back to local community members.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District