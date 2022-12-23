Bethpage Students Have Sweet Gingerbread Fun

Kindergarten and first grade students from Bethpage’s Kramer Lane Elementary School celebrated the winter season on Dec. 16 with fun gingerbread activities. Kindergartners participated in a gingerbread man scavenger hunt, created gingerbread hats, decorated gingerbread man cookies and played a gingerbread-themed bingo game.

Meanwhile, first grade classes had fun building their own gingerbread houses. Each first grade student invited one special person to the school to help them with their creation. The first graders used empty milk cartons as the base of their houses and used frosting and graham crackers to build the walls. They decorated their gingerbread houses with colorful candy and cereal. Both students and their loved ones had a great time working on the activity together.

–Submitted by Bethpage Union Free School District