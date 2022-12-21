Bethpage Students Help Santa Give Back During The Holidays

Charles Campagne Elementary School students participated in a toy drive with the Bethpage Volunteer Fire Department and met with Santa on Dec. 19 to give him the donations. (Photos courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District.)

Members of the Charles Campagne Elementary School Student Council in the Bethpage Union Free School District recently teamed up with the Bethpage Volunteer Fire Department to host a toy drive for families in need this holiday season. The school community donated new, unwrapped toys which were collected in the school lobby throughout the month.

Bethpage students from Charles Campagne Elementary School helped Santa loaded the Bethpage firetruck with donated toys for those in need this holiday.

As a culmination to the toy drive, Charles Campagne students received a visit from Santa and members of the Bethpage Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 19. Each class went outside to greet their special visitors and helped put the donated toys on the fire truck to be distributed.

The Charles Campagne Student Council thanks the school community for their support and generosity.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District

