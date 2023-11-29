Bethpage Students Host Annual Thanksgiving Feast

Bethpage first graders from Kramer Lane Elementary School held their annual Thanksgiving Feast on Nov. 17. Family members were invited to the school for the special celebration which was held in Kramer Lane’s all-purpose room.

Under the direction of music teacher Jonathan Wibben, the first graders performed three songs – “Whacky Gobbler,” “It’s Thanksgiving Time” and “We Give Thanks.” They also wore turkey hats for the special occasion which they created in art class.

Following the performance, students sat with their family members at their class’ table which was decorated with placemats and pumpkins that the students created. The event was a group effort as families contributed funds for the food and first grade class parents helped set up the tables and purchase the food items.

During the feast, students and their special guests enjoyed an array of Thanksgiving food and desserts while they mingled with classmates, teachers and family members. This annual Kramer Lane tradition is one that both students and families enjoy every year.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District