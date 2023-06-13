Bethpage Students Look Towards Their Future At Career Fair

Bethpage High School students in grades 10-12 explored possible career paths during the school’s recent Career Fair. Facilitated by high school business teachers Barbara Malerba, Taylor Kugler and Nancy Simpson, this was the second year of the fair which featured more than 45 professionals from a variety of different career fields. This included Bethpage High School alumni who returned to speak with current students about their jobs.

Bethpage High School business students helped set up the event which was held in the school’s gymnasium. Tables were stationed around the gymnasium and many professionals brought in their own signs, merchandise, equipment and more to help give the high schoolers a better understanding of what they do for a living. The day also featured special break-out sessions with different professionals. Students signed up in advance through Google Forms to attend the sessions based on their interests.

The high schoolers were able to explore a wide range of career fields from communications, business, healthcare and more. The Bethpage Union Free School District thanks all the community members and Bethpage alumni who participated in the Career Fair. It was a great way for the students pinpoint their interests and to consider career opportunities that they might not have before.

