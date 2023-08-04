Bethpage Students Win $5,000 Grant In National Book Challenge

Members of the Central Boulevard Elementary School Kindness Club in the Bethpage Union Free School District have been recognized as the grand prizewinners of the 2022-2023 National Book Challenge, hosted by Studentreasures Publishing. The club, which is advised by teachers Alexandria Mevo and Karissa Mutch, will receive a $5,000 grant for their school for their award-winning book, “Dominoes of Kindness.”

The book was published earlier this year through Studentreasures’ free publishing program. It was selected from National Book Challenge entries across the country and was awarded first place based on its originality, creative storyline and colorful illustrations. This nationwide contest was open to more than 75,000 books that were submitted to Studentreasures for free publishing this school year.

The Kindness Club came up with the idea for “Dominoes of Kindness” after being inspired by the impact that random acts of kindness can have on others. The young authors put forth their best effort, researching, writing and illustrating their kindness book before they sent their completed pages to be published.

“The students worked very hard to demonstrate the concept of how one kind act can spread through a community the same way dominoes fall,” said Mrs. Mutch and Mrs. Mevo. “They put a lot of effort into coloring their books in only shades of black and white with their act of kindness highlighted in red.”

“At Studentreasures, we are fortunate to witness tremendous creativity and talent from classrooms around the country and all students who publish a book,” said Chad Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer at Studentreasures. “We especially congratulate Mrs. Mevo, Mrs. Mutch and their students for earning this unique achievement and completing a project that provides lasting memories and a one-of-a-kind keepsake.”

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District