Bethpage Volunteer Of The Year

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier honored retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Richard L. Comitz as the 2023 Town of Oyster Bay’s Veteran Volunteer of the Year. A resident of Bethpage, Richard retired following an exemplary 23-year Army Career. He joined American Corporate Partners (ACP) as senior vice president in 2021 and is a senior leader overseeing corporate relations, outreach, and communications of the team who assists veterans, transitioning servicemembers, and their spouses prepare for a meaningful career after military service. Lt. Col. Richard Comitz currently serves as a faculty member of the United States Military Academy.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay