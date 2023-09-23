Bethpage Water District to Host 100 Year Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, September 30th Event to Feature Largest Long Island Drone Show

To commemorate its 100-year anniversary, the Bethpage Water District (BWD) will be hosting a special community celebration on Saturday, September 30th in the heart of Bethpage, New York (Long Island). The historic event will take place at the Bethpage Train Station on Stewart Avenue from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 10:00 p.m.

Known across New York State and the nation as a leader in providing high–quality drinking water, the Bethpage Water District has a long and distinguished history. The “Birthday Bash” milestone event will include a special ceremony at 8:00 p.m. with a brief walk down memory lane of the storied past of the District, to the present day featuring a visual presentation of the District’s groundbreaking water treatment technology. Water conservation posters designed and created by local Bethpage students will also be displayed. An awards program will then ensue, and the celebration will conclude with one of Long Island’s first and largest live drone shows beginning at 9 p.m.

“For a century, the Bethpage Water District has consistently provided high-quality drinking water to our customers. As one of the most technologically advanced water service providers in the nation, we are on the leading edge of treatment and delivery,” stated Michael J. Boufis, Superintendent of the Bethpage Water District. “This celebration is a time to reflect upon our history and give back to our community with fun family activities, live music and informational programs. Thanks to our sponsors, H2M Architects + Engineers and Philip Ross Industries, thousands of people will experience an incredible live drone show which will certainly light up the night.”

The all day and evening event on Saturday September 30th is open to the public. Attendees can enjoy rides, games, food and shop with street vendors. Performances include live music by the band Endless Summer.

The fun continues on Sunday, October 1st with the Bethpage Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis annual “Street Fair” from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. which will include hundreds of vendors through its partnership with Nassau County Art Craft Gift & Street Fairs. Plenty of family fun with rides, food and a live performance by 106 North along with DJ Wired Up.

The District has designed, constructed and currently maintains one of the nation’s most advanced and complex drinking water treatment systems. As a local, commissioner-elected District, Bethpage Water District has very strong ties to the community it serves. Each year BWD hosts more than 200 fifth graders to learn about its state-of-the-art treatment plants. This unique educational program is built into the curriculum of the Bethpage School District and the program allows young students to learn and appreciate the entire process of how water is pumped from a single source aquifer deep beneath Long Island, the advanced treatment process the water goes through, and how it gets delivered to their homes.

For more information about The Bethpage Water District and their centennial celebration, please visit www.bethpagewater.com, or call (516) 931-0093.