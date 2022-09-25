Bethpage’s Back-To-School Bash Marks The Start Of A Strong School Year

Students and families from throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District gathered for an evening of fun during the Bethpage PTA Council’s annual Back-to-School Bash on Sept. 16.



Held outside under the lights of Bethpage High School’s athletic complex, PTAs from the different schools were stationed at tents where they sold Bethpage apparel and other fun items.

Attendees also enjoyed delicious food from different food trucks. The event was a great way to kick off the Bethpage Union Free School District’s 2022-23 school year.

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District