Bethpage’s Back-To-School Bash Marks The Start Of A Strong School Year

By
Observer Staff
-
0
59

Students and families from throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District gathered for an evening of fun during the Bethpage PTA Council’s annual Back-to-School Bash on Sept. 16.

Bethpage students came together during the Back-to-School Bash on Sept. 16.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)


Held outside under the lights of Bethpage High School’s athletic complex, PTAs from the different schools were stationed at tents where they sold Bethpage apparel and other fun items.

Bethpage community members enjoyed an event under the lights at Bethpage High School.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

Attendees also enjoyed delicious food from different food trucks. The event was a great way to kick off the Bethpage Union Free School District’s 2022-23 school year.

Students and their loved ones participated in karaoke at one of the booths.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

 

Bethpage community members enjoyed the food trucks during the Back-to-School Bash.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply