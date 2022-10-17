Beyond The Badge New York’s Outrun The Stigma Off Suicide And Mental Health 5K Run/Walk To Be Held

Assemblyman Durso and the Village of Massapequa Park announce details

New York State Assemblyman Michael Durso and the Village of Massapequa Park announce Beyond the Badge NY’s first annual Outrun the Stigma 5K Run/Walk in remembrance of all law enforcement officers who have died by suicide and to encourage those officers who are struggling with their mental health to come forward and seek the treatment they rightfully need and deserve. This event is dedicated in memory of New York Police Department Officer Richard Catapano Jr., who died by suicide in August 2020.

The race will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a Kids Fun Run and the 5K Run/Walk start time of 9 a.m. beginning in the Village of Massapequa Park Municipal Lot 1.

All proceeds of this event will allow Beyond the Badge NY to assist numerous departments, to help boost morale and officers’ mental health, assistance for families after a suicide, grief groups, seminars for officers, events and other costs associated with awareness and prevention.

The 3.1-mile course will start on a closed road and quickly enter the scenic Massapequa Preserve after a few hundred yards. Once in the preserve, runners will spend about half the race on dirt/gravel trails, and half on a paved trail. Runners will again exit the preserve onto the roadway for a few hundred yards to the finish line. Race medal to all participants. Awards to the top 3 male and female overall runners. Visit www.beyondthebadgeny.org to register.

“I would like to thank Beyond the Badge NY for all the great work they do in bringing awareness to the mental health struggles of our law enforcement and first responders,” Durso said. “It is of utmost importance for our heroes to know there is support and treatment available for those who protect us every day. We look forward to seeing everyone there in support of this important cause.”

“The village board and I are pleased to be able to partner with Beyond The Badge NY for this worthy cause,” Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl said. “This run and the work that Beyond The Badge NY does is critical to help raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding law enforcement officers coming forward for mental health treatment. We wish them much success on this inaugural run.”

—Submitted by the office of Assemblyman Michael Durso