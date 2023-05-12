Bridge Named In Honor Of NCPD Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

A highway crossing in Plainview will forever be known for a police officer tragically killed while doing his sworn duty to enforce the law. With family members joining elected officials and current and former law enforcement personnel, signs officially designating the crossing of Sunnyside Blvd over the LIE near Exit 46 as the Police Officer Daniel J. Greer Memorial Bridge were unveiled at a somber ceremony in Plainview today. The designation was made possible by a bill sponsored in the legislature last year by Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) and former Senator James Gaughran and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. While official signs were revealed on the expressway, family members were given a commemorative version at the event.

Background: Officer Greer, a 13-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, was killed on December 16, 1979 at the age of 44. He had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Bureau and was conducting a vehicle and traffic investigation, when he was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver who fled the scene and was eventually charged in the case. Greer was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. He was survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.

Lavine said: “Officer Greer gave his life – in service to our community, Nassau County, and the State of New York. We can only hope that what we did in passing this bill will give some measure of comfort to his family and to his colleagues. Rest in peace Officer Greer.”

Gaughran said: “Officer Greer served this community with dedication and distinction. For generations people will pass this bridge and understand the heroic life that he lived and hopefully his memory will be an inspiration.”

Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti said: “I am proud to join Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, the Nassau County PBA, and most importantly the family of Daniel Greer, to celebrate his life and dedicate the bridge on Sunnyside Boulevard in his honor. Forty-four years ago, Officer Greer was tragically killed by a drunk driver while protecting and serving the residents of Nassau County, and I am honored that I could help preserve his memory with the passage of this bill.”

“I am proud to name the Sunnyside Boulevard crossing in memory of Nassau County Police Officer Daniel J. Greer, who was tragically killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver while providing aid to a motorist,” Assemblyman Steve Stern said. “Officer Greer, known affectionately to his friends and fellow officers as “Shooting Star,” is remembered every day by all who loved him. It is my hope that re-naming this bridge Police Officer Daniel J. Greer Memorial Bridge will not only serve to honor his memory but also as a warning and reminder of the tragic consequences of drinking and driving. May all who pass this way take a moment to remember Officer Greer, educate their children, and make a personal commitment to never drink and drive.”

—Submitted by the Office of NYS Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine