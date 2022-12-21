Hicksville News Broadway Commons Christmas Tree Lighting By Hicksville News Staff - December 21, 2022 0 4 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Vicki Walsh joined families and children to count down the tree lighting, encouraging people to support business at the mall and the economy of the Town of Oyster Bay. From left: Broadway Commons Marking and Business Development Manager Brianna Spaziante, Santa’s Elf, Santa Claus, Alayna Schatzer of Seaford and Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Vicki Walsh.(Photo courtesy of the Town of Oyster Bay)—Submitted by the Town of Oyster