Buddies Go Pumpkin Picking At Massapequa’s Unqua School

Fifth graders took on a leadership role for the annual pumpkin patch at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. The school’s most senior students spread out the pumpkins along the back field, then escorted first graders around to find the perfect gourd.

The pre-Halloween tradition builds connections between Unqua students, who might not cross paths that much with classrooms on opposite sides of the sprawling school. They gathered together on a gorgeous fall day for the event, which the fifth graders made even more festive by dressing up as scarecrows.

Each first grader was paired with a fifth grade buddy, to escort them through the field and help them put their pumpkins into a bag. After the patch was cleared of all pumpkins, students then took pictures together at a fall-themed photo station.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District