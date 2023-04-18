Canasta Book Release And Author Signing

Donna Miller-Small, a long-time resident of Nassau County, has co-authored a groundbreaking book on Canasta.

Canasta, a hybrid of Rummy and Bridge, is fast becoming the game of choice for many seniors and others on Long Island.

Amazingly, until now, there has been no authoritative guide for this fun and challenging game.

Finally, there is a book to fill this need. Called Modern American Canasta: The Complete Guide, for beginners and seasoned players alike, it presents the only reliable resource for standard rules, offers clear explanations, and gives helpful tips on all aspects of the game.

The numerous orders for the book, which have included several Nassau County libraries, confirm the hunger people have for this information. Based on the positive response, Donna, a fifteen-year veteran Mah Jongg and Canasta educator, plans to hold book talks and use her manual in local library teaching.

Her first talk and book signing will take place at the Plainview Old Bethpage Library on April 24 at 11AM, which will also kick-off her five-session virtual teaching series, starting May 10.

–Submitted by Donna Miller-Small