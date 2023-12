On Saturday evening of December 9th, Congregation Beth Tikvah, located in Wantagh, held a Chanukah celebration hosted by the Men’s Club. Congregants, family, friends and community members were in attendance. A menorah lighting ceremony was led by Rabbi Moshe Weisblum. The CBT band provided entertainment and everyone enjoyed dancing, food and drink, gifts and games and the Chanukah clown.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman