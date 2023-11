6 p.m. Presented by Congregation Beth Tikvah and Hosted by Men’s Club. Congregants, family, friends, and community members are welcome. Free events include a candle lighting ceremony, CBT band and dancing, food & drink, gelt, dreidels, gifts & games and the Chanukah clown! RSVP to the office at 516-785-2445.

The Congregation is located 3710 Woodbine Ave in Wantagh, NY 11793.