College Commitments On Display At Seaford High

With graduation less than a month away, Seaford High School seniors are busy planning their futures. Recently was College Awareness Day for the Class of 2023, and students celebrated their commitments by wearing attire from their future schools.

Students donned shirts, hats and more from colleges and universities near and far. Many seniors found they will still be together next year, as some popular choices included Adelphi University, Binghamton University, SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oneonta.

Administrators and teachers also wore shirts from the colleges they attended.

“It’s important to see where everyone is going,” said senior class President Kailly Nocera, who will be attending the University of Michigan to study aerospace engineering. “It’s interesting to see how we’ve developed from ninth grade to now and what we want to do in the future and dedicate our lives to.”

Kailly also runs a Seaford Class of 2023 Instagram page dedicated to the future plans of this year’s graduates.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District