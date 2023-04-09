Legislator Arnold W. Drucker, New York Blood Center Host Community Blood Drive at Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

Donors will receive two free New York Mets tickets for rolling up their sleeves.

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) invites residents to donate blood at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Road, Plainview, N.Y. 11803 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Each donor will receive a voucher for two free New York Mets tickets as a thank-you for rolling up their sleeves and helping to save lives.

“Blood donors are among our society’s unsung everyday heroes, and they are instrumental in ensuring that anybody who faces a medical emergency can receive the care that they need to survive and thrive,” Legislator Drucker said. “Whether you are a routine donor, one who hasn’t given in a while or even a first-time donor, we welcome you to join us at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library on April 15 to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life to your community!”

Eligible donors must have an ID with a signature or a photo, weigh at least 110 pounds, have had no tattoos in the last 12 months and be ages 16-75 years of age (16-year-old donors must have parental consent. Donors over age 76 must bring a doctor’s note.) O-negative and B-negative donors are especially needed in addition to all other blood types.

Visit https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/295638 to schedule a time to donate or call 1-800-933-BLOOD (25663). Appointments are preferred but not required; walk-ins will be taken as capacity permits. For more information, contact Legislator Drucker’s office at 516-571-6216 or adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov

–Submitted by the Nassau County Minority Caucus