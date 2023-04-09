Community Blood Drive at Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

By
Observer Staff
-
0
10

Legislator Arnold W. Drucker, New York Blood Center Host Community Blood Drive at Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

Donors will receive two free New York Mets tickets for rolling up their sleeves.

Legislator Drucker (contributed photo)

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) invites residents to donate blood at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Road, Plainview, N.Y. 11803 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Each donor will receive a voucher for two free New York Mets tickets as a thank-you for rolling up their sleeves and helping to save lives.

“Blood donors are among our society’s unsung everyday heroes, and they are instrumental in ensuring that anybody who faces a medical emergency can receive the care that they need to survive and thrive,” Legislator Drucker said. “Whether you are a routine donor, one who hasn’t given in a while or even a first-time donor, we welcome you to join us at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library on April 15 to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life to your community!”

(Image courtesy of blood drive promotional poster)

Eligible donors must have an ID with a signature or a photo, weigh at least 110 pounds, have had no tattoos in the last 12 months and be ages 16-75 years of age (16-year-old donors must have parental consent. Donors over age 76 must bring a doctor’s note.) O-negative and B-negative donors are especially needed in addition to all other blood types.

Visit https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/295638 to schedule a time to donate or call 1-800-933-BLOOD (25663). Appointments are preferred but not required; walk-ins will be taken as capacity permits. For more information, contact Legislator Drucker’s office at 516-571-6216 or adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov

–Submitted by the Nassau County Minority Caucus

SHARE
Previous articlePhotography Show Decades In The Making Comes To POB Library
Observer Staff
The Nassau Observer serves the communities of Levittown, Massapequa, Bethpage, Farmingdale, Hicksville, and Plainview-Old Bethpage. Also serving Island Trees, Wantagh, Seaford, and Massapequa Park. A trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply