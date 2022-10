The Men’s Club of Congregation Beth Tikvah in Wantagh hosted its guest speaker, former NFL official Steve Zimmer, at its September meeting.

Zimmer, who retired after last season, spent 25 years in the league and officiated 25 playoff games including two Super Bowls.

He shared his on-field experiences and anecdotes with the group which was followed by a question-and-answer session.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman