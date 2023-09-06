Congregation Beth Tikvah Membership Drive And Hebrew School Registration

CBT is a warm, welcoming conservative egalitarian synagogue, located near the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, on Woodbine Avenue in Wantagh. CBT’s membership includes congregants from Wantagh and the immediate surrounding areas of Levittown, Seaford, Plainedge, Merrick, Bellmore, Massapequa, Massapequa Park, Bethpage, East Meadow, Freeport as well as Farmingdale, Melville, Woodbury, Syosset, Lindenhurst, Copiague and Plainview.

Membership and Hebrew School registration for 2023-2024 is underway. A dues incentive program provides Free First Year Membership and Free First Year Religious School for new member families. High Holiday Tickets are also included in CBT’s membership package. For information and to learn more about CBT and its full service congregation with a religious school, personalized Bar/Bat Mitzvah training, adult education, Men’s Club, Sisterhood, Chavurah, monthly support group, morning and evening services, Lunch and Learn with the Rabbi, Yiddish Group, Juliets (Mahjong and cards), world renowned Cantor for the High Holidays, professional musicians (CBT Band) providing inspiring entertainment for programs, holidays and select early Friday night Kabbalat Shabbat Services and a variety of religious, cultural and social programs all open to the public throughout the year, please call the office at (516) 785-2445 and ask to speak to Lois Schifman, Membership Vice President.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman