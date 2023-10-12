Congregation Beth Tikvah Sisterhood Donates To LICares Bethpage

The members of CBT’s sisterhood filled many bags with feminine hygiene products and toiletries after they learned these products were in short supply at Long Island nonprofit organizations. Mary Re, who attends Juliets at Congregation Beth Tikvah, a mahjong and card game program open to public on Thursdays, introduced sisterhood to Long Island Cares Bethpage where she is a volunteer. Sisterhood quickly donated many bags filled with these items to LI Cares, Bethpage Food Pantry. Mary said, “the donations were appreciated and well received. Our clients were grateful to receive them,” as she related how

the pantry had a scarcity of these much-needed items. “It was such a blessing”. Susan Wald was overwhelmed by the generosity of sisterhood members and looks forward to more community service projects in the future. For information about Sisterhood of Congregation Beth Tikvah and how to become a member, please call Sisterhood President, Doris Joltin at (516) 546 6613, or visit the website at: www.congbt,org.

— Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman