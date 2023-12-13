Congregation Beth Tikvah Sisterhood Toy Drive For Children Spending Holidays In The Hospital

The Sisterhood of Congregation Beth Tikvah, located in Wantagh, collected an overflowing table full of toys at their Annual Paid-Up Membership Dinner. These toys will be brought to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, New Jersey. This hospital was chosen because one of the sisterhood member’s grandsons received excellent care there, after being diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 3. The very proud grandmother was overwhelmed by these generous donations. The social action committee of Congregation Beth Tikvah proudly continues to make a difference in the community. For information about Sisterhood of Congregation Beth Tikvah and how to become a member, please call Sisterhood President Doris Joltin at (516) 546 6613, or visit the website at: http://www.congbt.org.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman