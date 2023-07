On Sunday, June 11, congregants, members of the community and elected officials attended the Fourteenth Annual Journal Celebration at Congregation Beth Tikvah (CBT) in Wantagh. This annual celebration honors members of CBT. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, music and dancing. Each honoree was selected for their years of dedication and service to Congregation Beth Tikvah. This years honorees were Doris Joltin and Larry Slutsky.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman