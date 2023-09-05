Cooling Centers Available for Hot Temperatures Wednesday & Thursday

With hot and humid weather continuing to impact our area this week, the Town of Oyster Bay will make Cooling Centers available for residents looking to escape the heat and come in to cool off. The following facilities will be open on Wednesday and Thursday, September 6th and 7th, from 9am to 11pm:

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – 1001 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage

Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center – 167 South Broadway, Hicksville

“As temperatures increase, a combination of heat and humidity has the potential to become overwhelming, especially out in the direct sun,” Supervisor Saladino stated. “To help provide our residents with some relief, we have made these cooling centers available for those in need of a location to cool off.”

Supervisor Saladino and the Town Board offers the following tips to help stay cool in rising temperatures:

Stay hydrated! Dehydration is the most reported heat-related occurrence in the summer.

When possible, increase time spent in air-conditioning.

Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothing.

Take a cool bath.

Check on relatives and friends, especially the elderly.

Eat light but nutritious food.

Avoid the sun at the hottest times of the day.

Individuals especially at risk, such as the elderly or those with chronic illness, should refrain from physical activity. They should also avoid being alone, keep their sleeping area well-ventilated and avoid falling asleep in a hot room.

Be aware of heat-related illnesses, which may include headache, dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, and low pulse rate.

If you experience a power outage, call LIPA at 1-800-490-0075.

For energy conservation tips, visit www.lipower.org.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay