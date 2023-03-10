Councilwoman Maier Announces Co-Ed Fitness Classes For Spring 2023

Registration Begins March 7th for April Programs

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier announced that residents who are interested in maintaining or improving their levels of fitness will be able to register for the Town’s popular Co-Ed Fitness Classes at the Hicksville Athletic Center. Classes run for 10 weeks and are offered to individuals 18 years of age or older.

“The Town’s spring co-ed recreational programs have consistently proven to be one of the most popular programs the Town offers each year, as they provide a terrific outlet for our residents to exercise and stay in shape,” said Councilwoman Maier. “The Town’s Parks Department has done an amazing job offering residents the opportunity to take advantage of these classes and stay physically active, creating an optimal environment for fitness and forging new friendships!”

This April, residents can participate in a variety of fitness classes that will be held at the Hicksville Athletic Center:

1) Ballroom Dancing: Saturdays, from 7pm to 8pm, beginning April 8th.

2) Cardio Kick-Boxing: Thursdays, from 7:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning April 6th.

3) Pilates: Mondays, from 8pm to 9pm, beginning April 3rd.

4) Yoga: Residents can choose their session from the following: Saturdays (beginning April 8th from 9am to 10am), Sundays (beginning April 2nd from 9am to 10am), Mondays (beginning April 3rd from 10am to 11am *This class will be held at the Allen Park in Farmingdale*), and Tuesdays (beginning April 11th from 7pm to 8pm).

5) Zumba: Mondays (beginning April 3rd from 6:45pm to 7:45pm) or Wednesdays (beginning April 5th from 7:30pm to 8:30pm).

Online registration begins Monday, March 6th at 5pm at www.oysterbaytown.com/portal. You must upload proof of residency (tax or utility bill) and a valid identification card such as a driver’s license.

In-person registration will be available at the Hicksville Athletic Center, located at 167 S. Broadway in Hicksville, on Tuesday, March 7th, from 5pm to 9pm. The schedule is subject to change. If a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted. Class fees are $60 for residents and $70 for non-residents (checks or money orders only). Proof of residency/age required when registering, with TOB residents given first preference. Participants must bring their own mat to yoga and Pilates. For more information, call (516) 797-7945 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov.

—Submitted by Marta Kane, Town of Oyster Bay