Councilwoman Maier Announces Open House for Town Pre-School Programs

Town of Oyster Bay residents who are interested in enrolling their children in a pre-school program are invited to attend an Open House at one of the Town’s two pre-schools, located in Syosset-Woodbury and Marjorie Post Parks. Town Councilwoman Laura Maier invites parents to the facilities to learn about the popular program available to three-and four-year-olds in the Town of Oyster Bay.

“As a mother of young children, I know how important the early years of a child’s life can be in their development for the future,” Councilwoman Maier said. “The Town’s Pre-School Program offers a positive environment for each student to help and encourage their love of learning. Teachers focus on making learning and the social experience of the Pre-School Program fun for all children in an effort to make the first years of their education all the more enjoyable.”

Open Houses at Town Pre-School facilities are scheduled as follows:

Marjorie Post Community Park: Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm at 451 Unqua Road, Massapequa

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park: Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm at 7800 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

For more information on the Town of Oyster Bay Pre-School Program, contact the Massapequa program at (516) 797-5386 or MassapequaPreK@oysterbay-ny.gov and the Syosset program at (516) 677-5992 or SyossetPreK@oysterbay-ny.gov.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay