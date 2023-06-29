D-Day Brought To Life At American Airpower Museum

In commemoration of D-Day’s 79th anniversary, the American Airpower Museum’s Douglas C-47B “Skytrain” troop transport recently conducted four living-history flights. This one-of-a-kind educational program demonstrated the experience of 101st and 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers on their incredible 1,200-plane D-Day assault. Noted World War II Living Historian Robert Scarabino, with help from his 101st Airborne Reenactors, transported passengers back in time in a truly immersive experience.

Upon arrival, passengers were suited up with M-1942 jump jackets, helmets and harnesses, all of which soldiers would have worn at the time. Passengers were also issued a nametag and a card placed in the breast pocket of their jackets. These cards would reveal the fate of the individual whose nametag each passenger donned, and could only be looked at following the return from the flight.

They were then seated for a mission briefing, led by Scarabino. “I want you to open your minds,” he instructed participating visitors, “And understand that you are no longer here, you are in the marshlands of England… You have never been in combat, and you know – because you can feel it in your throat – that you’re about to enter something big.”

He continued setting the scene. Soldiers would flank around informational posters and tables, which housed documents on the area they were set to invade, including the layout of the land, troop formations, and codes to follow which would – hopefully – ensure the life and safety of all troop members. Scarabino warned of Nazi tactics to confuse troop movements, and cautioned visitors that they must remain vigilant and focused if the mission is to succeed.

Scarabino read through the same instructions which would have been heard by the soldiers preparing to arrive on the banks of Normandy. This included what passengers were expected to carry – over 120 lbs of equipment, weapons, etc. – as well as medical procedures if a comrade were to fall. Visitors were shown era-appropriate medical kits, including morphine injectors and wound-wrap.

Following this briefing, passengers were set in formation for their flight by several reenactors, including a “Jumpmaster” who was directing the mission. It was then time to board the museum’s C-47B Skytrain, just like America’s heroes did 79 years ago, when they risked all to liberate occupied Europe from the Nazi scourge. Affectionately dubbed Second Chance, AAM’s iconic C-47B was built in 1944 and supplied to the U.S. Army Air Force. The AAM acquired the aircraft in 2000. In addition to AAM’s D-Day flights, she also performs at regional air shows in classic WWII D-Day markings with the original “D8” code. One of the last C-47Bs still in stock military configuration, this aircraft has just over 17,000 hours in the air, one of the world’s lowest flight times ever.

On board the C-47B, passengers felt the mighty twin engines firing up, and got to experience a brief flight from Republic Airport over the South Shore, a fraction of the hour and a half flight soldiers would have experienced on their way to Normandy. Sitting in a row on tough metal benches, passengers observed the airmen operating their controls and paratroopers prepping for battle. Passengers relived the Airborne experience to the very moment when orders are given to hook up to the overhead static line, right before they would jump from the plane.

Upon their return to the museum, passengers could finally check their cards and learn if they had survived the campaign or had unfortunately, like many others, been lost to the war. It was a somber moment to reconcile with the fate of the gentleman each passenger had embodied for only a moment in such a monumental point in history.

The American Airpower Museum is an aviation museum located at Republic Airport, Hangar 3. AAM’s next D-Day Flight Experiences will be on September 2 and October 7. Interested attendees should visit www.americanairpowermuseum.org or call (516) 531-3950 for more information.

—Thanks to AAM’s press release for additional information