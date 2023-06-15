D-Day Living History Flight Experiences

In commemoration of D-Day’s 79th anniversary, the American Airpower Museum’s Douglas C-47B “Skytrain” troop transport will conduct four Living History Flight Experiences on Saturday, June 17, 2023. This is a one-of-a-kind immersive educational program, where Living Historians show passengers what 101st and 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers experienced on their incredible 1,200-plane D-Day assault. Noted World War II Living Historian Robert Scarabino, with help from his 101st Airborne Re-enactors, will transport passengers back in time.

Stories of our nation’s “Greatest Generation,” heroes of the Normandy D-Day Invasion, are being retold to a new generation of Americans. AAM takes the next step and turns these events into teachable moments or “living history,” so passengers can feel, hear, see and smell how it was on the “Night of Nights,” when the June 6, 1944 D-Day Invasion was launched, or on the daytime “Operation Market Garden” airdrop into Holland from September 17 to 27, 1944.

AAM has created a totally unique experience to honor our heroic C-47B troop transport crews and paratroopers. Passengers are issued M-1942 jump jackets, helmets and harnesses, take part in an authentic mission briefing, then “form up” with AAM’s professional re-enactors in full WWII 101st Airborne gear. Next, passengers and re-enactors board the museum’s C-47B Skytrain, just like America’s heroes did 79 years ago, when they risked all to liberate occupied Europe from the Nazi scourge.

On board the C-47B, passengers feel and hear the aircraft’s mighty twin engines firing up, then she takes off from Republic and heads for Long Island’s South Shore. During flight, they observe the airmen operating their controls and paratroopers prepping for battle. They’ll relive the Airborne experience to the very moment when orders are given to hook up to the overhead static line. Upon returning from this exciting flight, all will learn what our heroes did 79 years ago, when they helped achieve victory for the Allies, culminating in the Nazi surrender. (Each Living History experience is about 1.5 hours long and the actual flight time to Long Island’s South Shore and back is about 20 minutes.)

AAM’s four C-47B flights are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can book seats by visiting AAM’s website at www.americanairpowermuseum.org and clicking “C-47 D-Day Living History Flight Experience.” Or call (516) 531-3950, (631) 454-2039. Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale.

—Submitted by the American Airpower Museum