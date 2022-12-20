Dalers Deck the Halls: Farmingdale Hosts Holiday Breakfast

Farmingdale families took a much-needed break from shopping and wrapping to enjoy a festive morning of food, fun and holiday spirit.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Farmingdale High School hosted its annual Holiday Breakfast.

It featured volunteers from the PTA, Farmingdale High School theatre students, JV Cheerleaders, Varsity girls lacrosse, the Caroling Choir and select members of the chamber orchestra.

Farmingdale Board of Education members and school administration were also on hand to assist with the festivities.

Deck the Halls featured a full hot breakfast, live DJ, games, crafts, letters to Santa, raffles and hot chocolate with characters from Frozen and Polar Express.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus even stopped by to take pictures and read stories.

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District