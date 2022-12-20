Dalers Deck the Halls: Farmingdale Hosts Holiday Breakfast

Farmingdale families took a much-needed break from shopping and wrapping to enjoy a festive morning of food, fun and holiday spirit.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Farmingdale High School hosted its annual Holiday Breakfast.

Smiling is their favorite.
(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

It featured volunteers from the PTA, Farmingdale High School theatre students, JV Cheerleaders, Varsity girls lacrosse, the Caroling Choir and select members of the chamber orchestra.

Farmingdale High School’s Caroling Choir
(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

Farmingdale Board of Education members and school administration were also on hand to assist with the festivities.

Board of Education members ready to serve up some holiday cheer. From left: Suzanne D’Amico, Ralph Vincent Morales, Shéree Jones, Michael Goldberg and Arlene Soete.
(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

Deck the Halls featured a full hot breakfast, live DJ, games, crafts, letters to Santa, raffles and hot chocolate with characters from Frozen and Polar Express.

Greetings from Arendelle.
(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

Mr. and Mrs. Claus even stopped by to take pictures and read stories.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus meet some happy Dalers.
(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

Visit www.farmingdaleschools.org for more information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District. Also like the district Facebook page @FarmingdaleSchoolDistrict.

Guests strike a pose after decorating ornaments.
(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

 

 

Young Dalers try to cheer up the Grinch.(Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District

