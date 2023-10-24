Dalers Spooked and Delighted

Farmingdale High School’s Safe Halloween Event Was a Scream

Once upon a spooky Saturday, the halls of Farmingdale High School transformed into a Halloween haven, enchanting all who entered its doors. The rain may have tried to dampen the season’s spirits, but it was no match for the indoor extravaganza, the 3rd Annual Safe Halloween Event.

Pint-sized cuties in costumes galore flocked to this bewitching bash, eager to trick or treat their way through a maze of elaborately decorated halls, each themed to perfection. The students’ creativity knew no bounds, from Minion Mayhem to Fairytale Forest, Toon Town to Hoedown Town, Medieval Castle to Superhero City, Space Adventure, Under the Sea, Candyland, and Dias de los Muertos. But it wasn’t just the decor that made this event so spooktacular. Farmingdale High School theater students dressed in full costume stepped into character and interacted with their visitors, posing for pictures and handing out candy with glee.

After the trick or treating, families entered the gymnasium, where the students had planned dozens of fall activities, from arts and crafts to dancing, and many Instagram-worthy photo opportunities at every turn.

It takes a lot of magic to pull off an event like Safe Halloween, and the theater program students spent weeks carefully planning every detail, with many groups coming together to bring their vision to life. Congratulations to Farmingdale High School’s Art Honor Society, Real Harmony, Thespian Honor Society, Playcrafters, Spanish Honor Society, and the PTA for helping make this event a spellbinding success.

“Safe Halloween is not just a fun event for the community, but a chance for our students to

showcase their talent and passion for the arts,” said Glen Beck, theater teacher at Farmingdale High School. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. Our students worked tirelessly to make sure every detail was perfect, and it truly paid off.”

We hope everyone had a wickedly good time at Safe Halloween, and we can’t wait to see what the students conjure up for next year’s event.

For more information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District, please visit the

district’s website at https://www.farmingdaleschools.org and like our Facebook page:

@FarmingdaleSchoolDistrict.

–Submitted by the Farmingdale School District