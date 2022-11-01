Dalers Win Homecoming Game

Farmingdale’s Spirit Week concludes with pep rally and gridiron victory

Don Snyder Stadium was packed with fans wearing green and white, cheering the Dalers on to victory at their Homecoming game on October 14.

The Dalers beat the Hempstead Tigers by a score of 40-0.

The halftime show—courtesy of the Farmingdale High School Marching Band, cheerleaders, and the Dalerettes—was nothing short of spectacular.

Pre-game festivities included a pep rally, where Farmingdale High School Principal Jed Herman kicked off the day’s events with Dale, the school’s beloved lion mascot.

With the pep band and drumline pounding away, football team members were announced. Performances by the junior and varsity cheerleaders, the Dalerettes and the Step-n-Dalers immediately followed.

Visit www.farmingdaleschools.org for more information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District. Also like the district’s Facebook page: @FarmingdaleSchoolDistrict.

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District