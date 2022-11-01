Dalers Win Homecoming Game

Farmingdale’s Spirit Week concludes with pep rally and gridiron victory

A spirited student body supports the Varsity football team at Homecoming
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

Don Snyder Stadium was packed with fans wearing green and white, cheering the Dalers on to victory at their Homecoming game on October 14.

Farmingdale High School’s Pep Band performing at the 2022 Pep Rally
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

The Dalers beat the Hempstead Tigers by a score of 40-0.

Farmingdale High School’s Varsity Football captains take the field at Homecoming
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

The halftime show—courtesy of the Farmingdale High School Marching Band, cheerleaders, and the Dalerettes—was nothing short of spectacular.

Farmingdale High School’s Dalerettes performing at the 2022 Pep Rally
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

Pre-game festivities included a pep rally, where Farmingdale High School Principal Jed Herman kicked off the day’s events with Dale, the school’s beloved lion mascot.

Farmingdale High School Principal Jed Herman welcomes students to the 2022 Pep Rally
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

With the pep band and drumline pounding away, football team members were announced. Performances by the junior and varsity cheerleaders, the Dalerettes and the Step-n-Dalers immediately followed.

Farmingdale High School’s Step-n-Dalers performing at the 2022 Pep Rally
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s Marching Band leading the way
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s Marching Band performs during halftime at Homecoming
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s JV Cheer performing at the 2022 Pep Rally
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s Homecoming Court
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s Varsity Cheer performs during halftime at Homecoming
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s Dalerettes perform during halftime at Homecoming
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

 

Farmingdale High School’s 2022 Pep Rally
(Photo courtesy of Farmingdale High School senior James Suckle)

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District

