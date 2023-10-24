DAMN YOU, DEPUTY DAWG

DATELINE: October 31st, 1965. Long Island, N.Y.

Sometimes I cannot remember why I walked into the kitchen about five minutes ago, or where I put the car keys or the remote. I have flooded half the house twice this year because I turned the water on for the bathtub and then, well…did something else for a few hours. But I do remember our first Christmas tree, which my brother Brian knocked over with his tricycle, sending glass ornaments shattering on the living room floor. And I do remember the day they brought my newborn little sister home from the hospital. (This is because I was appalled she had no “pishy” and it took my Mom and two Italian Aunts to console me.) And I do remember my first Halloween Parade in Kindergarten. It is branded on my brain like a bad, home-made tattoo. ‘Cause it ain’t the best of memories.

I think most kids would agree that second only to the pure avarice and joy of Christmas,

Halloween is the best Holiday. Dressing up, bags and bags of free candy, staying out way later than usual and prowling the streets in the dark. And there was also the ghoulish expectation of being scared or scaring somebody else. And the very real fear of being “egged” by the big kids. I never did get egged but I dodged quite a few. Egging became such a bugaboo that some stores would not sell eggs to kids without a note from their mothers. And the days leading up to Halloween were just packed with jubilant plans and anticipation.

“What are you gonna be?” “When are you going Trick or Treating?” “WHERE are you going

Trick or Treating?”

These were important, serious deliberations, for one misstep could ruin the whole holiday.

I knew what I was going to be that Halloween weeks in advance. I was going to be Casper The Friendly Ghost. It was a statement. It was the perfect choice: Ghostly enough to befit tradition and Friendly enough to solicit more treats.

Days before, Mom took me to T.S.S. and waited patiently while I perused the row upon row of boxed costumes. There was Frankenstein, Wolfman, The Mummy, Bugs Bunny, Fred Flintstone and many, many others. But the stocks on those characters were low, yet it seemed like nobody was buying Casper. So there would be a uniqueness to my choice, as well. It was a trifecta of childlike hope and ignorance.

Once home, Mom tricked out the boxed costume, adding a real ankle-length sheet with eye-holes instead of the polyester firetrap “one size fits all” tie-in-the-back smock. All good. I had it made. This was gonna’ be the Bestest Halloween Ever! And then came Friday, Oct. 29th, 1965. Or, as I like to call it, Black Friday.

Being a Kindergartener among several Kindergarteners on my block, we walked to school,

platooned into groups of “older” kids who were our de facto escorts. The Creamers next door were great for this, as were the Nelson Girls a few doors up. And as the kids peeled off one by one to the designated entrances at Abbey Lane, I approached the Kindergarten Entrance and was shocked to find my entire class decked out in their Halloween costumes! W.T.H?! And when the kids I walked to school with peeled off their fall jackets, they too were witches and goblins and monsters! I was crestfallen. I had not gotten the memo stating: “Due to Halloween falling on Sunday, our CLASS PARTIES and SCHOOL PARADE will be held this Friday at 8:30 A.M.” I couldn’t attend any damn party unadorned! I couldn’t march down Gardiner’s Avenue in any parade!

So I did the only thing I could do. I crawled inside the cabinets beneath the faux-wooden sink in our faux Kindergarten Kitchen, shut the doors…and cried. And then I heard Mrs. Smith, teacher extraordinaire, say, “Did you forget your costume, Dougie?” And I mumbled that indeed I freaking had. She dragged me out from under the sink and led me to her desk, where, from her bottom right drawer produced a box costume she had kept, “Just in case.” And it was Deputy Dawg.

Now, let me tell you about Deputy Dawg. Deputy Dawg was a cartoon character that even sixyear-olds found to be pathetically stupid and unwatchable. It was so bad that it was cancelled after 34 episodes. And if your Halloween Costume is indeed a “statement,” then being Deputy Dawg was like me saying “Hey Kids! Check me out! I am the biggest loser in this whole freaking school!” Every kid from K-6 was hipper than me! Hell, Joey De Franco’s Mom even made him a full-body Devil Suit with horns and a forked tail and a pitchfork, the spoiled little brat. But more for Mrs. Smith than for myself, I marched (well, shuffled, in dejection and defiance) down Gardiner’s Avenue dressed as Deputy Dawg.

And it is here I noticed the second most devastating thing about Black Friday the 29th of October 1965, and that is this: At T.S.S. they must have had a last minute run on Casper The Friendly Ghost Costumes, because at Abbey Lane there must have been fifteen kids dressed up as that bug-eyed, smiling little twerp. So there I was…two days from Halloween, humiliated and without a costume. Could it get any worse? Well, sure it could.

After I explained to my mother that any street cred I may have accumulated in Mrs. Smith’s Kindergarten Class was negated by parading the streets as Deputy Dawg, and after explaining that my Casper The Friendly Ghost ensemble was no longer a viable Halloween fashion option because there were just too damn many of them and I did, after all, have my dignity–Mom basically told me to “quit whining” and get over myself. No way were we going back to T.S.S.

I had two choices, she explained:

1. Wear the damn Casper thing.

2. You can go as a Hobo, like your brother.

The Hobo thing was almost as appalling as Deputy Dawg. My brother, Robert, was always the HOBO, with his charcoaled face and ratty clothes, and big plastic cigar and a stick with a red handkerchief bag hanging from it. What could Mom be thinking? This was akin to sending two teenage girls to the prom in the same dress.

So, I petulantly declined Mom’s conditional alternatives, crawled inside the real cabinets under our real sink in our real kitchen, began to cry, and patiently waited for her to see how unreasonable she was being. This ploy seldom worked. Hell, who am I kidding—it never worked. But desperate times do call for desperately childish measures. And after about 5 minutes (which as we all know in Kid-Dom seems like about 3 hours) Mom said, “Get out of there now,” and out I came.

There stood MOM at the kitchen table. Scissors in hand. Atop the table sat one of her old Easter bonnets, a straw broom, some rope, a burlap sack, one of Dad’s old flannel shirts, a pair of Robert’s old jeans and a Paint-by-Number Set. And after a furious flurry of snipping and painting and swearing and laughing and “trying on”–that woman had created a whole new Halloween Persona for me — The Scarecrow!

The Scarecrow I could do! That straw broom was a memory, but I could do Scarecrow!

It had the same scary, yet not too scary dichotomy as the now passé Casper.

The Lesson Learned here: They say Necessity Is The Mother Of Invention. I say that’s crap.

The truth is that The Mothers Of Invention Are Mothers.

Happy Halloween!

By Douglas Delaney, All Rights Reserved 2023

Douglas Delaney is a Levittown native and an award-winning author of fiction, non-fiction (Tower Dog: Life Inside the Deadliest Job in Ameria, theater (The Last 10 Miles of Avery J. Coping) and cinema (All Roads Lead Home.)

Doug’s documentary on the Levittown Red Devils (The Devils You Knew) is in the final stages of production and his latest written work regarding life growing up on Long Island is available on Substack.