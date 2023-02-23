DEC Provides Update On Status Of Cleanup Activities In Bethpage

Related to Navy Grumman Groundwater Plume, Bethpage; Community Availability Session Scheduled

This link opens a fact sheet that provides an update about the environmental cleanup status for the Northrop Grumman Bethpage Facility (Site #130003A) and Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (Site #130003B) (Bethpage, Nassau County), within New York’s State Superfund Program:

Click to access 130003abupdate0223.pdf

DEC has scheduled a community availability session on March 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bethpage Community Center, 103 Grumman Road West, Bethpage, NY 11714 to learn more about the formation of a new Community Participation Working Group and the cleanup of the Navy Grumman groundwater plume. Please see fact sheet for details about the recent cleanup activities and upcoming availability session.

–Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation