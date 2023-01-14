Diocese Of Rockville Centre Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

The Diocese of Rockville Centre named Allison Cannon, Chief Human Resources Officer. Cannon assumed her new position on January 9, 2023.

Cannon, who was most recently Chief Administrative Officer at Quality in Real Time, will lead the diocesan human resources team.

Based in the Diocesan HR offices in Hicksville on the grounds of Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, Cannon will join the Diocesan Senior Operations Team that advises Bishop Barres and diocesan leadership on temporal issues regarding diocesan operations.

“Allison’s broad and deep HR experience is a critical capability that will serve the diocese well now and into the future,” said Father Eric Fasano, Vicar General, Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Cannon joins the diocese from Quality in Real Time, one of the largest coding, billing and consulting providers in the U.S. for the post-acute healthcare industry. Here she developed and led the human resource division for this fast-growing company, which was later acquired in 2020. Cannon worked on the post-acquisition of the two companies in the areas of employee integration, culture integration and retention during that period. During her years with Quality in Real Time, Cannon was responsible for developing and maintaining the strategic people plan for the company as well as for all HR matters including benefit management, recruitment and retention, onboarding, compensation and performance analysis, succession planning, training and development and employee engagement and relationships.

“I am extremely grateful to Bishop Barres and his team for this opportunity,” said Cannon. “My faith has been an important part of my life and the opportunity to serve the Diocese of Rockville Centre is both humbling and exciting,” said Cannon. “The continued success of the diocese is due to the excellent, committed, passionate and engaged people who work for it, and I look forward to getting to know and support all throughout the diocese.”

Previously, Cannon worked for nine years at St. John’s University in its legal division. There, she worked on HR investigations and complaints, employee and union matters, collective bargaining negotiations and policy development.

Cannon is a graduate of the University of Albany and holds a Master’s in government and politics with a concentration in public administration from St. John’s University.

—Submitted by the Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre