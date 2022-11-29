Division Avenue Marching Band Are State Champions

By
Observer Staff
-
0
22

On Oct. 30, The Division Avenue High School Marching Band competed and ranked first place in their division in the New York State Field Band Conference held at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.

(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)


Led by Director Chris Rossi and assistant director Chris Rispoli, the marching band entered the competition ranked first in the state in their division.

(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)

After another great performance and a score of 88.4, they held on to their lead and were declared the 2022 Small Schools Division 3 State Champion.

(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)

The district congratulates Rossi and the marching band on the schools’ first State Championship at the New York State Field Band Conference.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools

