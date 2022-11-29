Division Avenue Marching Band Are State Champions

On Oct. 30, The Division Avenue High School Marching Band competed and ranked first place in their division in the New York State Field Band Conference held at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.



Led by Director Chris Rossi and assistant director Chris Rispoli, the marching band entered the competition ranked first in the state in their division.

After another great performance and a score of 88.4, they held on to their lead and were declared the 2022 Small Schools Division 3 State Champion.

The district congratulates Rossi and the marching band on the schools’ first State Championship at the New York State Field Band Conference.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools