Don’t Fall Into Winter Unprepared

Plainview Water District provides tips to properly winterize water systems.

Winter weather is quickly approaching and it is time to properly prepare your home’s water system to avoid any unnecessary weather-related problems. The Plainview Water District (PWD) wants all residents to be prepared for the coming freezing temperatures by ensuring they have the tools and tips to properly protect their water systems this winter.

“There are many quick and simple tips to use to prepare your home’s water system for the winter months,” PWD Chairman Marc Laykind said. “If water systems are not properly winterized, they become susceptible to breaks or leaks when exposed to the colder weather. By following these winter preparation tips, POB residents can establish cautionary measures to help avoid water system related issues this winter.”

All Plainview-Old Bethpage residents are encouraged to use these tips to help avoid any damage caused by frozen pipes:

Outdoor Water Systems:

• Don’t forget to turn off those hose spigots from inside the house and leave the outside valves open to prevent freezing. This helps any trapped water to expand in freezing temperatures, preventing the pipe from bursting.

• Disconnect and drain all hoses and keep in a warm, dry place for reuse in the spring.

Sprinkler Systems:

• Sprinkler systems should be winterized to prevent possible leaks and damage to the system.

• Leaks in sprinkler systems caused by burst pipes can be hard to identify when the systems return back on line, leading to increased water usage and decreased functionality.

Indoor Maintenance:

• If a customer’s water service is in the boiler room or basement, check the area for broken windows or drafts. Brisk winds and freezing temperatures can cause pipes and water meters to freeze or break.

• Make sure pipes in unheated areas—like crawl spaces—are properly insulated.

• It is also advised that all customers clearly label the main water shutoff valve in their home so they are prepared in the event of a water leak emergency. Shutoff valves are typically located where the water service enters the house through the foundation.

Water Lines Leading To Unheated Structures:

• Be sure to shut off and drain service lines leading to any unheated structures until spring to prevent breaks.

If you have questions about preparing your home’s water system for the winter or general inquiries about your water service, send an email to info@plainviewwater.org or call 516-931-6469. Visit www.plainviewwater.org to sign up to receive Plainview Water District updates. Visit www.facebook.com/plainviewwater to follow the Plainview Water District on Facebook.

–Submitted by the Plainview Water District