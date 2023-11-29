At the American Airpower Museum, Conducted by the Long Island Air Force Association

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, American Airpower Museum hosts the annual “Dropping of the Roses” Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony conducted by the Long Island Air Force Association (LIAFA). The American Airpower Museum (AAM) has provided space for this event each year ever since the Museum opened its doors in 2000. December 7, 2023 is the 82nd Anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy Fleet based at Pearl Harbor.

Welcome remarks will be delivered by Col. (ret.) Bill Stratemeier, LIAFA. A solemn ceremony remembering all who served at Pearl Harbor follows, including a special tribute to World War II veterans who will receive certificates from Long Island elected officials. In keeping with the “Dropping of the Roses” tradition began by Joseph Hydrusko in 1970, the blessing of 82 American Beauty Roses (including one extra white rose for 9-11) will commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Includes Color Guards from the Navy Reserves and veterans organizations.

A Chaplain will conduct a Blessing of the Roses, Taps will be played and Roses presented to our pilot, who then departs AAM’s ramp in a vintage military aircraft to drop the Roses over New York’s Statue of Liberty. The public is welcome to attend our “Dropping of the Roses” Ceremony on December 7, 2023. Free admission between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. After 12:00 p.m. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids 5 to 12. No tickets or pre-registration necessary.

What? Dropping of the Roses at American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport

Where? Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY

When? December 7, 2023 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport is Long Island’s only flying military aviation museum… “Where History Flies”

The American Airpower Museum is an aviation museum located on the landmarked former site of Republic Aviation at Republic Airport, Farmingdale, NY. The Museum maintains a collection of aviation artifacts and an array of operational aircraft spanning the many years of the aircraft factory’s history. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Educational Foundation Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents.

info@americanairpowermuseum.org – www.americanairpowermuseum.org

–Submitted by Robert F. Salant