Durso & Blakeman To Hold A Free Narcan Training In Massaequa Park

New York State Assemblyman Michael Durso and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, in partnership with the Village of Massapequa Park, will be holding a free Narcan Training on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Village Hall in Massapequa Park. A trained specialist from the Nassau County Office of Mental Health, Chemical Dependency & Developmental Disabilities Services will discuss signs of an opiate overdose, overdose risk factors, recognizing and responding to an overdose, administration of Naloxone (Narcan), and new treatment approaches. Each registered participant will receive a free Narcan kit at the completion of the training. Registration is required. To reserve your seat, please call Assemblyman Durso’s office at 516-541-4598. “I strongly encourage all community members to attend this free, life-saving program,” said Durso. “With record high overdose deaths occurring last year from Fentanyl and other opioids, it’s imperative that everyone has the knowledge on how to recognize an overdose and safely administer Narcan. Lives are depending on it.” “As Nassau residents continue to struggle with the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic, I want to thank Assemblyman Durso for partnering with my office to provide residents with this opportunity to learn how to both identify and treat overdoses and potentially save lives,” said Blakeman.

WHO: New York State Assemblyman Michael Durso

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Nassau County Office of Mental Health, Chemical Dependency & Developmental

Disabilities Services

Village of Massapequa Park

WHAT: Free Narcan Training Program

Registration Required

To register call Assemblyman Durso’s office at 516-541-4598

WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2023

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Village of Massapequa Park – Village Hall

151 Front Street, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

—Submitted by the Office of Assemblyman Michael Durso