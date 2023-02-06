Durso Concerned With Overspending, Governor’s Reckless Housing Plan

A statement from Assemblyman Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) on Governor Hochul’s 2023 Executive Budget Address:

2023 hasn’t gotten off to a good start. Long Islanders are still dealing with a

terrible economy, out of control inflation, and increased crime. Instead of the

Governor putting forth initiatives to deal with these problems, she’s opted to put

New York City interests ahead of Long Islanders. I cannot support any budget that

doesn’t directly address the needs of working-class families in my district. As we

move through the budget season, I urge the Governor to truly fix bail reform

instead of putting up a facade of change that does nothing. I also call on our leaders

to stop the unwise bureaucratic takeover of local zoning. Nonetheless, I will

continue working around the clock to make sure the voices of my constituents are

heard.

–Submitted by Lainie Altman, Chief of Staff