Dynamite Dozen, Part 1

By James Rowan

The Nassau Observer’s Dynamite Dozen is a collection of senior boys student athletes who excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The list represents our circulation area and was compiled with input from school teachers, coaches and administrators. Media reports on the athletes were also consulted. This series will run for four weeks.

Michael Cassano – MacArthur – Michael was a four-year member of MacArthur’s varsity lacrosse team. He was a two-time captain, two-time All-County honoree, he earned Academic All-County honors and was twice listed in Newsday’s Top 100 lacrosse players. He was also a member of the Cross Country and Winter Track teams. He was a two-time All-Conference and two-time All-County selection in Cross Country. Cassano maintained a 100 GPA. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, ABC Club, Math Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Peer Leaders, School Development Committee, Levittown Community Council Volunteer and Island Harvest Volunteer. He was voted class president and homecoming king. Michael will play lacrosse at Marist.

Michael Coppeto – Island Trees – On the gridiron, Michael was a running back and team captain. He earned All-County honors in his junior and senior seasons. He was recognized by Newsday as a “Gridiron Great” and he was a National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Award winner. He was also a captain on the Bulldogs wrestling team and won the county title at 152 pounds. Coppeto was a four-year Honor Roll student. He was a volunteer for the Hance Family Foundation, which hosts fundraisers and clothing drives for underprivileged children. Michael will attend Nassau Community College while also enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

TJ Harrington – Seaford – A three-sport athlete, Harrington was a captain of the Vikings football team and an All-County selection. On the hardwood, TJ was also a captain and he earned All-Conference honors in basketball. He was also a member of Seaford’s Nassau County championship baseball team, where he earned All-League accolades as a junior. He is a member of Best Buddies, the National Honor Society and the Athletic Leadership Council. Harrington will play baseball at SUNY Oswego.

Jack Maurer – MacArthur – Jack was a three-year captain of the MacArthur winter and spring track teams. He was also a three-year member of the varsity soccer program and a kicker for the Generals football team. He earned All-District and Scholar Athlete honors in soccer. In track, as a member of the 4×400 relay team, Maurer has earned All-County honors in both spring and winter track for the last three seasons. He has also earned All-Division honors in spring track. Jack has a 102.58 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society. He is a peer leader and was selected to represent MacArthur at the Section 8 leadership conference. He’s been named a Scholar Athlete and AP Scholar with Distinction. Jack will attend Georgetown.

Joe Burriesci – Farmingdale – Joe was a member of the football and baseball teams and maintained a 91 GPA. On the gridiron, Joe earned All-County, first team All-Long Island and All-State honors. He won the Pizzarelli Award for Outstanding Wide Receiver in Nassau County. Farmingdale won the Nassau and Long Island championship in football. Joe’s baseball résumé includes being a three-year member of the varsity team and captain his senior year. Burriesci earned All-County, Nassau League AA1 MVP and All-State honors on the diamond in 2022. He was selected to Newsday All-Long Island baseball second team. Joe has committed to play Division II baseball for Molloy College in Fall 2023.

Alessandro Giacomarra – Division – Alessandro was a two-time captain of the basketball team for the Blue Dragons. He was also a two-time All-Conference selection. He was also named a Scholar Athlete and All District on the hardwood. He played basketball in the Long Island Lightning AAU program. Alessandro was named first team All-Tournament at the Carle Place tournament. Giacomarra was vital in Division returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Alessandro had a 97 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society, Business Honor Society and treasurer of the World Language Honor Society. He was a peer leader and was part of the homecoming court. He was named Division’s outstanding physical education student. He will attend Hofstra.