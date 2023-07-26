Dynamite Dozen, Part 2

By James Rowan

The Nassau Observer’s Dynamite Dozen is a collection of senior boy student athletes who excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The list represents our circulation area and was compiled with input from school teachers, coaches and administrators. Media reports on the athletes were also consulted. This series will run for four weeks.

Rocco Hogan – MacArthur – Rocco was a key member of both the MacArthur football and lacrosse teams and a two-year starter in each sport. In football he was a running back and defensive back and played midfield in lacrosse. Hogan was an All-County football player and an All-County Honorable Mention lacrosse player. Rocco maintained a 97 average throughout his high school career while taking AP classes. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was also a school Peer Leader, who mentored freshmen throughout the school year. He was well respected by his peers, the staff and the administration. He will play lacrosse at Molloy.

Sean Costello – Seaford – A three-sport athlete, Sean was a captain and All-County selection on Seaford’s football team, which reached the Nassau County semifinals. He was also a member of the Vikings basketball team. On the diamond, Sean was a captain and named a top 100 player by Newsday. He was a two-time All-County selection and pitcher of the year for Conference A4. The Seaford baseball team won the Nassau County title. He made All-Conference as a sophomore. Costello earned high honor roll honors and was a member of the All-Academic team. He will play baseball at Pace University.

Patrick Radomski – Massapequa – A four-year performer in both volleyball and lacrosse, Patrick was also named captain for both teams. In volleyball, Radomski was a a two-time All-County selection and was a member of Newsday’s All-Long Island team. In lacrosse, he was a two-time All-County and Academic All-County pick. He was also twice selected as an Academic All-American. Patrick was the recipient of the Superintendent’s Trophy, which recognizes leadership, positive character, volunteerism and academic achievement. He volunteers at St. Brigid’s food pantry and was a member of the Best Buddies Club. He will play lacrosse at Siena College.

Matthew Pantorno – Farmingdale – Matthew is an honors student with a weighted average 99.6. He was a member of both the volleyball and lacrosse teams and recognized as a New York State Scholar Athlete for all four years of his high school career. He was chosen captain in volleyball and lacrosse. In volleyball, Matt was named the Nassau County Player of the Year in 2022, was selected for the Newsday All-Long Island volleyball team and received All-County volleyball awards for 2021 and 2022. Matt was one of the top lacrosse defensemen in Nassau County. He has committed to play Division I lacrosse for Manhattan College in Fall 2023.

Jack Prudente – Massapequa – A varsity lacrosse player, Jack was the recipient of the Kristen Bednar Memorial Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes students who have demonstrated the highest form of sportsmanship in athletic competitions. Prudente was the recipient of the President’s Education Award as well as the Presidential Scholarship. He was a member of the Best Buddies Club, volunteered at Challenger basketball games and PAL special needs bowling matches as well as community youth lacrosse programs. Prudente exemplifies the spirit of Massapequa athletics. He will play lacrosse next year at Adelphi.

Michael Durnin – Massapequa – A two-sport star, Michael was the captain of Massapequa’s basketball and lacrosse teams. In basketball, he earned All-County and Scholar Athlete honors. He was also an All-County selection in lacrosse. Durnin was the recipient of the Patrick W. Howard coach’s award – which recognizes student athletes who display leadership, scholarship, loyalty, citizenship and sportsmanship. Michael was part of the Physical Educaton Leadership Committee, competed in the Shootout for Soldiers and volunteered for the Empire Games for the Physically Challenged. He will play lacrosse at Adelphi.