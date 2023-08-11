Dynamite Dozen, Part 3

The Nassau Observer’s Dynamite Dozen is a collection of senior boys and girls student athletes who excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The list represents our circulation area and was compiled with input from school teachers, coaches and administrators. Media reports on the athletes were also consulted. This series will run for four weeks.

Marygrace Coll – Island Trees – On the soccer pitch, Coll was a captain and earned All-County Honorable Mention. Marygrace was also a track athlete. On the winter circuit, she earned All-County honors in the long jump and triple jump. She was also a member of the All-County 4×200 meter relay team. In spring track, Coll was All-Division and All-County in the triple jump and All-Division in the high jump and long jump. She was also a State Qualifier. Marygrace was a member of the National Honor Society, named a Scholar Athlete, a Key Club member, a freshmen mentor and a participant in Suicide Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising walks. She will be attending Molloy College for nursing.

Amanda Ettinger – Seaford – Amanda was an All-County soccer player and was named the top defender in her Conference. She was also a captain of the winter track and girls lacrosse teams. In lacrosse, she was named a Top 100 player by Newsday and was a three-time All County selection for the Vikings. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Athletic Leadership Council. She’s a volunteer lacrosse coach for Seaford PAL. Amanda will play lacrosse at University of Florida.

Christina Fradella – Massapequa – A three-sport athlete, Christina excelled in tennis, winter track and lacrosse. Fredella was a captain and All-Conference member of Massapequa’s winter track team. In lacrosse, she was named All-Conference, Scholar Athlete and Academic All-American. Christina was the recipient of the Kristen Bednar Memorial Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes students who have demonstrated the highest form of sportsmanship in athletic competitions. She was the Class of 2023 Salutatorian. She also volunteered for the St. Rose of Lima food pantry. Fradella will play lacrosse at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Carly Koprowski – MacArthur – Carly was a three-year starter and four-year varsity member of the Generals girls soccer team. She was named All-Conference on the pitch and helped MacArthur to the conference, Nassau County and Long Island championships. Koprowski was a captain of the track and field team and in winter track she earned All-County honors in the 600 meters and the 4×400 meter relay. In spring track, a two-time All-County member of the 4×800 relay. Carly also qualified for the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia in the 800 (2:15.2) and 4×400 relay (4:01). Koprowski had a 98 GPA, was a peer leader, and a member of the World Language Honor Society, National Honor Society and Tri-Music Honor Society. She will play soccer and run track at Adelphi.

Izabella Cimino – Farmingdale – Bella is an honors student with a 94 GPA and is a member of the ASL and Italian Honor Societies. A three-sport varsity athlete since freshman year, Cimino excelled in swimming, basketball and softball, and has committed to play Division I softball at Florida Atlantic University. As a swimmer, she was a team captain and two-time team MVP, a school record holder in two events, a three-time division champion, a four-year All-Conference (10 total event honors) and All-Division (9 total event honors) honoree, and a six-time county finalist. She was also a major contributor to three Conference championship teams, including two undefeated teams. On the diamond, she batted .524 and earned All-County and second-team All-Long Island honors.

Dominique DiOrio – Massapequa – Dominique is a three-sport athlete, competing in soccer, basketball and flag football. She was All-County Honorable Mention in soccer. In basketball, she an All-Conference pick and a New York Team First Award recipient. DiOrio also won the Patrick W. Howard Coaches Award, which recognizes student athletes who display leadership, scholarship, loyalty, citizenship and sportsmanship. She was also the recipient of the Superintendent’s Trophy – which is based on the entire high school career. That award recognizes leadership, positive character, volunteerism and academic achievement. Dominique will play soccer at Oneonta next fall.