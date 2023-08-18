Dynamite Dozen, Part 4

The Nassau Observer’s Dynamite Dozen is a collection of senior boys and girls student athletes who excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The list represents our circulation area and was compiled with input from school teachers, coaches and administrators. Media reports on the athletes were also consulted. This is the fourth and final installment of the series.

Hailey Feiler – MacArthur – Hailey made her varsity softball debut as an eighth-grader. She was a four-year, three-sport athlete, competing in volleyball and basketball as well. As a senior, Hailey batted .466 and drove in 23 runs while helping lead MacArthur to the Nassau County title. She was named Nassau County player of the year in softball. In basketball, Feiler was named All-County Honorable Mention, Scholar Athlete and BCNY Academic All-State. She maintained a 96 average while taking Advanced Placement classes and is a member of the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society. Hailey is a Peer Leader, volunteer for MacArthur’s Challenger basketball team, as well as a PAL basketball coach. She will continue her education and softball career at Bentley University.

Danielle McHugh – Seaford – A three-sport star, Danielle earned All-County honors in volleyball, basketball and lacrosse. In volleyball, Danielle was named All-State. In basketball, McHugh was a captain and the recipient of the 2022 Fran Nocella Award. A varsity star since sophomore year, Danielle was twice named All-County and once named All-County Honorable Mention. She was a captain and was named to Newsday’s top 100 girls lacrosse players on Long Island. McHugh is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a volunteer lacrosse coach for the Seaford PAL. She will play lacrosse for University of Rhode Island.

Carly Livingston – Farmingdale – A three-sport athlete and honor roll student, Carly was a captain on the volleyball, basketball and lacrosse teams. Carly is a natural leader who commands and receives excellence from her teammates. Carly was the MIP of her volleyball team, and received the coveted Coaches award during her basketball season. She was also named All-Conference in hoops. In lacrosse, Livingston has earned All-County honors and was named one of Newsday’s top 100 girls lacrosse players on Long Island. Carly maintained a 92.8 GPA. On any field or court, Carly makes those around her better. She has committed to play lacrosse at Mercy College.

Ava Angiuli – MacArthur – A three-sport star, Ava earned All-County honors in soccer, basketball and flag football. Every team Ava was a part of enjoyed success – a Long Island title in soccer, a conference title in basketball and helping the Generals to the Nassau County title game in flag football. In soccer, Angiuli also earned first-team All-State and second-team All-Long Island honors. She was the conference Defensive Player of the Year in both soccer and basketball. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society and the World Language Honor Society. She was also a Platinum Renaissance Scholar. Ava also volunteered to teach kids with special needs the sport of soccer and was a “buddy” for MacArthur’s challenger basketball games. She will play soccer at Queens College.

Olivia Agunzo – Division – In basketball, Olivia averaged 23.9 points, six rebounds and four steals during her senior campaign in basketball. She was named All-County and All-Long Island. She was second in Nassau in three-pointers, with 50, and scored at least 25 points in 11 games for the Blue Dragons. Agunzo is a 1,000-point scorer and was named as one of Newsday’s Top 100 girls basketball players. Olivia was also the quarterback on Division’s flag football team. She earned All-County honors. She rushed for 634 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. She also passed for 1,672 yards and three 28 touchdown passes. She will play basketball at St. Leo.

Stephanie Nemecek – Farmingdale – Stephanie is an honors student with a 94 GPA. She was a four-year member of the basketball team and a two-year member of the volleyball team . Nemecek was recognized as a New York State Scholar Athlete for all four years of her high school career. She was a captain of both the basketball and volleyball teams and was elected president of the Varsity Leaders Club. She also earned the Coaches Award and All-County honors in volleyball. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Business Honor Society. She is also an ambassador for Girl Scouts and a volunteer firefighter. Stephanie will play basketball and volleyball at Farmingdale State University.