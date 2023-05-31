Ed Freeberg Honored As Grand Marshal of East Meadow Memorial Day Parade

Veteran, Ed Freeberg was selected as the Grand Marshal of the East Meadow Memorial Day Parade.

Ed was inducted in the Air Force on May 27, I966. He began his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base during the Memorial Day weekend. His Tech training was at Amarillo Air Force Base where he became an Inventory Management Specialist. His next assignment was at McGuire Air Force Base where he was involved with computerizing the Base inventory. This was successfully completed in record time and was used as a model for computerizing other Bases around the world.

He is married to Leah Frankel and they will be celebrating their 30th Anniversary later this year.

Ed is an active, Lifetime, member of the Jewish War Veterans, Post 652 and a board member of his local Synagogue.

The parade started at East Meadow High School and concluded at Veterans Memorial Park in East Meadow. A Memorial Day Ceremony took place there to remember and honor the Veterans who gave their lives for our country. Many Veterans organizations including the Jewish War Veterans, had Wreaths to honor and memorialize our fallen heroes.

Ed Freeberg was awarded a Citation from the New York State Assembly by Nassau County Legislator, Tom Mckevitt for being selected Grand Marshal of the parade.

I would like to thank the committee for being selected as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade. I am deeply honored and will always remember this day” said Ed Freeberg.

Below are Ed Freeberg’s prepared remarks:

I want to thank you for selecting me as Grand Marshal during this Memorial Day remembrance. Today we look to honor the fallen men and women of the military. It is important to know that their bravery, sacrifice, and strength does not go unnoticed, and that we will always be indebted to them and to you and your families for all that you have given to our country. We are here today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to thank them for their sacrifices. Today is an opportunity to tell the stories of these brave men and women and make sure that these stories are not forgotten. They came from all walks of life and by virtue of their service and sacrifice are extraordinary individuals. Today we gather at cemeteries, monuments, and parks all over the country, we march in parades in cities big and small, to honor the loyalty and bravery of our fallen men and women.

I would ask that you not only remember those we honor today at this ceremony, but to also remember our military who are deployed around the world defending our freedom. Please keep them and their families, safe and in your thoughts as well.

I would like to thank you for your service and to the friends and families, I would like to thank you for your support.

–Submitted by Ed Freeberg