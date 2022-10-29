Engineering With Energy And Enthusiasm At McKenna

After reading The Energy Bus, fourth- and fifth-graders at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District used some human-created energy to put their miniature vehicles into motion.



Under the direction of teacher Michelle Scott, students in the Magnet program worked in small groups and followed the engineering design process to build small buses. They used shoe boxes, wheels and various recycled materials and decorated their creations.

When they reached the testing part of the process, students then pushed their buses across the classroom floor to see how far they could travel. Distances on the top-performing vehicles exceeded 400 inches.

Scott said that students learned about different scientific principles such as energy, force and motion. The project also had a social and emotional learning connection as the Jon Gordon book encourages students to bring out the best in themselves through positive, forward-thinking behaviors.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District